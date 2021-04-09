J Balvin and Khalid have connected on a new single called “Otra Noche Sin Ti,” which arrives alongside a Colin Tilley-directed music video.

Produced by Lexus and Keityn, the bilingual duet marks the first collaboration between the reggaeton star and the singer-songwriter, and is the third offering from Balvin’s upcoming fifth studio album, following previously-released singles “Tu Veneno” and “Ma G.”

Although Balvin’s follow-up to 2020’s Colores does not yet have a title or release date, the 35-year-old Columbian artist shed some light on the project during a February interview with Rolling Stone. “This new album is all about me,” he told the magazine. “It’s the first time I’m going to talk about personal stuff. I’ve never done that before … I’m definitely trying to just elevate every single aspect of myself with this album. You have to compete with yourself. It’s about trying to get better and better, and being fearless about it.”

Meanwhile, Khalid is also in album mode. Speaking with Complex last summer, the 23-year-old singer spoke about the creative process heading into his latest LP. “I’m zoning in on my creativity,” he told Complex. “I feel like I’m taking it back to the basics, kind of writing the album how I approached American Teen, and American Teen is so special to me. I feel that same sort of inspiration I felt when I first started creating. I feel like a little kid again.”

Watch the music video for “Otra Noche Sin Ti” above and stream the track now on all major platforms.