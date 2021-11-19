Following the end of his extensive North American tour, Isaiah Rashad has shared the deluxe version of his album The House Is Burning.

The expanded edition of the record, which Rashad originally released back in July, features the Juicy J and Project Pat-assisted remix of “RIP Young.” Also included is the Young Nudy collaboration “Deep Blue,” “Geordan Favors” with Deante’ Hitchcock, and the UMI-featuring “Donuts.”

Prior to the re-release of the project, Rashad dropped the video for album highlight “THIB.” Before that, he delivered an equally visually inventive video for “Chad,” featuring YGTUT. He also recently appeared on Reason’s No More, No Less: Demo 1 EP, alongside the likes of Benny the Butcher and Wale.

In a post on Instagram celebrating the deluxe edition, Rashad wrote in all-caps, “After a soldout tour and meet n greets full of y’all saying drop this and drop that… How bout a few loosies for the ppl that support me the most.”

After dropping The House Is Burning earlier this year, which came after a five-year wait from his previous full-length, Rashad had to clarify some things with fans after some assumed he dissed Kendrick Lamar. Of course, what actually happened was he subtweeted his ex, and Twitter users made huge leaps of logic. “I’m forgetting that n***as are watching me, so I deleted it,” he said. “Not about him.”

Listen to the album in full via Spotify above.