Following the release of his riveting studio album The House Is Burning, Isaiah Rashad joined the Breakfast Club to talk about the meaning of the project, what’s been going on in his life, and everything surrounding TDE.

During the conversation, Rashad clarified a tweet that many had misconstrued to be about label mate Kendrick Lamar.

“I was on the way to my kid's birthday party on Saturday, and me and her mom had had a little verbal whatever,” Rashad explained about the real meaning of his tweet. “And I knew that I couldn’t really say anything that I wanted to say, so I said it on Twitter for a second, and I’m forgetting that n***as are watching me, so I deleted it. Not about him.” (“Him” being Kendrick.)

The tweet in question read “everybody emotional. u not that special. quit embarrassing us.”

Rashad quickly deleted it and clarified the message was not directed at K.Dot.