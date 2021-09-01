Isaiah Rashad has dropped the new visuals for his song “Chad” featuring YGTUT off his latest album The House Is Burning. The video comes with cameo appearances from TDE brethren Jay Rock, Lance Skiiiwalker, and Reason, as well as Dominic Fike, Aminé, Kal Banx, Denzel Curry, King Mez, Childish Major, Devin Malik, Free P, Tia Corine, and Hugh Augustine.

Directed by Jack Begert and Mez Heirs, the video shows Rashad jumping back and forth between scenes outside a gas station, in a corner store, at an auto repair shop, and more. All the while, each cameo appearance takes on their own unique role to spit various parts of the verse for Rashad. Whether it’s Aminé who acts as a corner store worker, or Reason who gets dealt the short end of the stick and has to pay for the gas, they all play their own distinct role in the video,

“Chad” is the latest song off The House is Burning to receive some visual treatment. The last was Rashad’s track with Lil Uzi Vert, “From the Garden,” which had cool effects applied to it, with scenes transitioning back and forth between being in color and black and white.

Rashad Rashad is preparing to kick off his multi-city Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation Tour, with its first sold-out stop set to be in Boston on Sept. 8.

Watch the new video for Isaiah Rashad’s “Chad” up top.