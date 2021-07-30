Nearly five years after the release of his last full-length offering, 2016’s The Sun’s Tirade, Isaiah Rashad has returned with his latest album The House Is Burning.

The 16-track project is highlighted by the previously released singles “Wat U Sed,” “Lay Wit Ya,” and “Headshots (4 da Locals),” as well as guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert (“From The Garden”), SZA & 6lack (“Score”), Smino (“Claymore”), Jay Rock (“True Story”), and more. On the production side of things, there’s Kenny Beats, Devin Malik, and Kal Banx, among others.

During a recent cover story for Fader, Rashad explained how his battles with addiction stopped him from making music for a while, ultimately leading to a stint in rehab.

“I was really disgruntled,” he explained. “Instead of just explaining myself, I just assumed that n***as knew. Or I would just be drunk spazzing. And nobody hears that. They just hear that you’re drunk. You know they called me Bobby Brown? That shit hurt the fuck out of my feelings. That’s the worst type of vibe ever.”

Rashad will be bringing the show on the road this fall in support of The House Is Burning for his Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation Tour, which begins in September in Boston and closes out in November in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The 42-date tour will see Zay stop everywhere from Portland to San Antonio.

Check out Isaiah Rashad’s recent interview with Complex below, and stream his new album now on all major platforms.