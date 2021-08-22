Iggy Azalea took to Twitter Sunday to deny a rumor that she was involved with Tristan Thompson, adding she has never even met him in her life.

When someone identified Thompson as the man she was rumored to be dating, Iggy doubled down on her assertion that she has never been in the same room as him.

Iggy shared a few more tweets to vent about the consequences that come from having her name mentioned in false rumors.

In June, reports surfaced that Thompson and on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian split up. The Sacramento Kings big man reportedly told people at a party hosted by Drake around the same time that he was single, and conducted himself as if he wasn’t in a relationship when he was allegedly seen going into a “private room with three girls.”

Thompson immediately shot down the report and had a few words for “gossipers” earlier this month.

Iggy dropped the aptly-titled project The End of an Era earlier this month. She announced last month that she plans on stepping away from music for a few years following the release of her third studio album to pursue other creative interests.