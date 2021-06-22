Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have split up once again, according to E! News. The two had tried to revive their relationship starting last fall. They share a three-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

In a statement, E! says that news of the couple’s split comes shortly after Thompson was seen entering a bedroom at a party in Bel-Air (note the way that’s worded). That was said to have occurred this past Thursday at an event hosted by Drake.

A source who spoke to E! gave some specifics.

“Tristan was hanging out with Drake, Diddy and Chris Brown the majority of the night,” said that person. “He was seen hanging out with several girls on the upstairs deck and then went into a private room with three girls. He seemed like he was in a great mood and wanted to party. He was drinking and was partying into the early hours of the morning.”

A second source said Thompson was telling fellow partygoers he’s single. In the same piece E! writes a “separate insider” told the outlet that Kardashian and Thompson broke up “very recently,” so perhaps he wasn’t lying to fellow partygoers. The timeline’s not super clear here.

“They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired,” said the separate insider. “Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She’s done and says she will not go back.”

That person added: “They have been co-parenting and have seen each other several times in the last week with True, but are not romantically together.”

Though it’s open to interpretation (see: it’s up to you), Thompson appeared to imply the rumors are untrue with this string of caps he tweeted out Monday:

