Iggy Azalea has shared her new album The End of an Era.

The project includes previously released songs “Brazil,” “Iam the Stripclub,” and “Sex on the Beach,” and boasts features from BIA, Sophia Scott, and Ellise.

Azalea also revealed the artwork for the deluxe version, which shows her floating in the middle of a swimming pool while surrounded by men in suits and $100 bills.

In early July, Azalea dropped the video for “Iam the Stripclub,” which sees her and the ballroom crew House of Balmain dancing in the back of a trailer truck and on an ATV.

Iggy recently shared her plans to take some time off from music to put her energy into other creative endeavors.

“End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music,” she tweeted in mid-July. “I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.”

Stream The End of an Era below.