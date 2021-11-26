Iggy Azalea took to social media to share some thoughts on her mom’s cooking skills—or lack thereof.

In a post-Thanksgiving tweet, the Australian artist revealed her mom has always been quite complimentary of the meals she prepares, and even took credit for teaching Iggy how to cook. But the 31-year-old entertainer wants to make it clear – that wasn’t the case.

“I love my mother to death but she always says I learned to cook so well because of her and deep down I know the truth is I had to learn for survival because she does NOT know what seasoning food means,” Iggy tweeted. “My brothers 21 and he’s only just now asking about garlic powder… exactly!”

Iggy went on to say her mom had not know about liquid seasoning or adobo sauce until recently, writing: “… imagine the dinners I’ve sat through.”

“Can’t Touch This” artist BIA expressed empathy for Iggy, stating she, too, grew up with a mom who had inferior cooking skills.

“Screaminggggg,” she tweeted in response. “My mom tooo.”

Iggy and BIA previously worked together on “COOKIE,” a standout track from the latter’s newly released For Certain deluxe version. They also linked for Iggy’s “Is That Right,” from her third studio album, The End of an Era, that arrived earlier this year. Shortly before releasing the project, Iggy announced her plans to take a break from music to work on other projects. She didn’t provide details on what she has planned, but told followers she is excited show off different sides of herself.

“Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!” she wrote. “I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!”