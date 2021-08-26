As fans await the unveiling of the third Donda listening event, previous entries of which have seen Kanye West taking a large-scale performance art approach to visually capturing his long-teased new album, some impressive stats are being shared.

While we already knew that West had broken Apple Music records with the accompanying livestream of the second Donda event in Atlanta earlier this month, not to mention the reported $7 million made from in-person merch sales, a new Billboard report from Dan Rys adds some additional details.

Per the report, both Donda events in Atlanta grossed between $1.5 million and $2.7 million each for West. That’s a Billboard-estimated range, as neither event reported sales to the Billboard Boxscore charts.