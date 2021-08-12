The Kanye West brand appears to be stronger than ever.

According to Billboard, Ye’s second Donda listening party has become the most-watched livestream in Apple Music history, garnering more than 5.4 million views on Aug 5. For comparison, Kanye’s first listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium pulled in 3.3 million viewers on July 23, reportedly setting an Apple Music Global Livestream record at the time. (The previous record-holder was last year’s Jeezy and Gucci Mane Verzuz battle, which received 1.8 million views.)

But perhaps even more impressive than those streaming figures is the amount of money made off the listening party’s official merchandise. Sources tell Billboard that second event racked in an impressive $7 million from in-person merch sales.

That’s the same amount Kanye’s Yeezy x Gap puffer coat reportedly made in one night.