While a guaranteed release date for Donda remains elusive, Kanye West is planning to pull out all the stops on his next listening event this week.

After unveiling his 10th studio album in front of a fully packed crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta last month, West once again pushed back the release date of the project to Aug. 27, and announced he was returning to his hometown this Thursday for yet another listening event. The record—named after the artist’s mother Donda West, who passed away at 58 from plastic surgery complications in 2007—will be unveiled in its entirety once again, this time at Soldier Field in Chicago. And as is commonplace for Yeezus, there seems to be quite a spectacle underway.