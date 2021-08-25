Ahead of his third listening event for Donda, Kanye West has revealed a $200 stem player, which allows users to “customize any song” from the album.

As detailed on Kanye’s site, the Donda stem player means listeners can “control vocals, drums, bass, and samples” as well as “isolate parts, add effects, [and] split any song into stems.”

Boasting lossless audio mixing, looping and speed control, and the ability to save and share customized mixes, the player will ship with the release of the new album. While the device comes with a built-in 97DB speaker, the player can also connect to speakers through bluetooth and its 3.5MM audio jack.

It’s available to purchase right now, but Kanye’s Donda album still doesn’t have a firm release date. He’s set to play the record publicly for the third time this week on Thursday, August 26 in Chicago, but it remains to be seen if it’ll actually arrive on streaming services after the event. Fans expected the album to drop after the past two events, but it failed to surface.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Kanye had reportedly filed documents to legally change his name to Ye. Back in 2018, he simply tweeted, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”