Not content with releasing one of the finest projects of his career, Headie One has returned to last year's EDNA to add no fewer than eight additional tracks.

Accompanied by some adjusted all-black artwork, the added tracks keep the energy high and the tone somewhere between rap and drill, fitting seamlessly with the rest of the project. Far from B-sides, there are some pretty high-profile collabs here — his old sparring partner RV features, but he’s also cast his gaze across the Atlantic, calling on ATL rapper Rich The Kid and Toronto’s NorthSideBenji.