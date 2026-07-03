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Headie One Drops New Album ‘The Last One’ f/ Potter Payper, Stormzy, Tay Keith, Skrillex & More
The UK rap star returns with his second studio LP.
Headie One Nods To His Drill Roots On Poignant “I Still Know Better”
Headie season is upon us.
Headie One Announces Second Album ‘The Last One’ With Stormzy Collab “Cry No More”
The new album promises to pick up the themes of his 2018 mixtape, ‘The One’.
K-Trap & Headie One Revive Drill With New Project ‘Strength To Strength’
They’ll be performing the project at Outernet in London on September 27—for the first and last time.
The Drake-Curated ‘Top Boy’ Soundtrack In 2019 Was A Moment
As we bid farewell to the popular UK crime drama, we take a look back at its debut soundtrack that showcased the best of the best in British rap.
K-Trap & Headie One Confirm Joint Mixtape With New Single “Park Chinois”
It’s official: K-Trap and Headie One have recorded a joint mixtape, ‘Strength To Strength’, and it’s landing sooner rather than later.
Exclusive: Headie One Shares New Short Film Featuring Martin & His Famous Sofa
A few weeks ago, Headie One finally put us out of our misery when he released the keenly-awaited video for “Martin’s Sofa”, a track he first previewed last year
Headie One’s Much-Anticipated Single, “Martin’s Sofa”, Has Arrived
Sampling Flatbush Zombies’ “Palm Trees”, the emotional new banger pays tribute to an old friend who offered support and a roof over his head in tougher times.
Headie One’s ‘No Borders: European Compilation Project’ Is An Essential Listen
The project’s been ruminating for some time now, gradually taking shape as he made his way across the continent, getting a feel for the various scenes.
Listen To K-Trap’s ‘The Last Whip II’ f/ Headie One, Krept & Konan, Youngs Teflon & More
It was only six months ago that we got 'Joints' with Blade Brown and a year ago that he dropped off his last solo venture 'Trapo', but he's already back.
Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay Reunite For “Can’t Be Us”
Tooled with an instrumental from M1OnTheBeat, Ari Beats, Jakik, and CD, it really feels like a victory lap for all three as they return to their block.
Headie One, Smallgod, Eugy & Medikal Connect For New Drop “My Way”
Just a year on from the last time they came together on wax—“Sinner” with LP2Loose and O’Kenneth—Headie One and Smallgod have reunited for a brand new heater.
Headie One Connects With Dutch Star Frenna On “Bigger Than Life”
He's been steadily working his way across the continent, making connections with the local rap and drill scenes, and piecing together a European tape.
7 Acts Not To Be Missed At Parklife Festival 2022
Manchester’s pride and joy, Parklife Festival, returns to Hyde Park for another bumper year on June 11-12.