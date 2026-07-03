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Two men in casual attire stand in front of a bus, one in a beanie and the other in a hoodie
Music

Headie One Announces Second Album ‘The Last One’ With Stormzy Collab “Cry No More”

The new album promises to pick up the themes of his 2018 mixtape, ‘The One’.

James Keith820 days ago
Music

K-Trap & Headie One Revive Drill With New Project ‘Strength To Strength’

They’ll be performing the project at Outernet in London on September 27—for the first and last time.

James Keith1030 days ago
Music

The Drake-Curated ‘Top Boy’ Soundtrack In 2019 Was A Moment

As we bid farewell to the popular UK crime drama, we take a look back at its debut soundtrack that showcased the best of the best in British rap.

Yemi Abiade1032 days ago
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Music

K-Trap & Headie One Confirm Joint Mixtape With New Single “Park Chinois”

It’s official: K-Trap and Headie One have recorded a joint mixtape, ‘Strength To Strength’, and it’s landing sooner rather than later.

James Keith1036 days ago
Headie One (credit: Becca Wheeler)
Music

Exclusive: Headie One Shares New Short Film Featuring Martin & His Famous Sofa

A few weeks ago, Headie One finally put us out of our misery when he released the keenly-awaited video for “Martin’s Sofa”, a track he first previewed last year

James Keith1261 days ago
Headie One "Martin's Sofa"
Music

Headie One’s Much-Anticipated Single, “Martin’s Sofa”, Has Arrived

Sampling Flatbush Zombies’ “Palm Trees”, the emotional new banger pays tribute to an old friend who offered support and a roof over his head in tougher times.

James Keith1275 days ago
Headie One No Borders Project Headie One No Borders Project
Music

Headie One’s ‘No Borders: European Compilation Project’ Is An Essential Listen

The project’s been ruminating for some time now, gradually taking shape as he made his way across the continent, getting a feel for the various scenes.

James Keith1340 days ago
K Trap 'The Last Whip II'
Music

Listen To K-Trap’s ‘The Last Whip II’ f/ Headie One, Krept & Konan, Youngs Teflon & More

It was only six months ago that we got 'Joints' with Blade Brown and a year ago that he dropped off his last solo venture 'Trapo', but he's already back.

James Keith1387 days ago
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Headie One, Bandokay, Abra Cadabra
Music

Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay Reunite For “Can’t Be Us”

Tooled with an instrumental from M1OnTheBeat, Ari Beats, Jakik, and CD, it really feels like a victory lap for all three as they return to their block.

James Keith1442 days ago
smallgod eugy headie one medikal my way
Music

Headie One, Smallgod, Eugy & Medikal Connect For New Drop “My Way”

Just a year on from the last time they came together on wax—“Sinner” with LP2Loose and O’Kenneth—Headie One and Smallgod have reunited for a brand new heater.

James Keith1457 days ago
Headie One
Music

Headie One Connects With Dutch Star Frenna On “Bigger Than Life”

He's been steadily working his way across the continent, making connections with the local rap and drill scenes, and piecing together a European tape.

James Keith1477 days ago
tems parklife tems parklife tems parklife tems parklife
Music

7 Acts Not To Be Missed At Parklife Festival 2022

Manchester’s pride and joy, Parklife Festival, returns to Hyde Park for another bumper year on June 11-12.

James Keith1513 days ago

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