After putting out a handful of singles over the past month —"Ain't It Different" with Stormzy and AJ Tracey, the "Only You Fresstyle" with Drake and then this week's "Breathing"—Headie One fans were on tenterhooks, waiting to see what the new album would sound like.

What would the balance of rap and drill be like? Were there other guest stars? And would it sound more like GANG or Music X Road? Those questions were all answered today when EDNA, Headie's ninth full-length project to date, finally arrived. Although closer in sound to Music x Road, the new album's still got plenty of surprises and a pretty broad range of beats.

Drill and rap form the backbone, but tracks like "Mainstream", "Everything Nice" with Haile and "You/Me" with Mahalia provide some unexpected diversions that could quite easily land him in the charts. Elsewhere, Skepta chimes in for the pair's second Tottenham team-up for "Try Me", with Ivorian Doll, Aitch, Young T & Bugsey, Young Adz, M Huncho, Kaash Paige and none other than Future making up the additional features.

The long list of producers credited on the album include M1OnTheBeat, GottiOnEm, Kenny Beats, Fred Again..., Toddla T, Nyge, 5ive Beatz, iO, Quincy Tellem, ADP, T69, TobiShyBoy, MadaraBeatz, Jaiah, 169, Lasse Qvist, Benjamin Lasnier, Mokuba Lives, WondaGurl, Eyes, Producer Boy, Kyle Stemberger and Gino.

Hit play below to take in the expansive and highly collaborative new release.