Haim have reunited with Taylor Swift on the official remix for “Gasoline.”

The track appears on the extended edition of Women In Music Pt. III, Haim’s critically acclaimed third studio album that arrived last summer. Swift previously teamed up with sisters Danielle and Este Haim on “No Body, No Crime,” a fan-favorite track off her 2020 surprise album Evermore.

“… Taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite, so when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her,” Haim wrote on Instagram. “She brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life.”

The updated version of WIMPIII also includes a new remix of “3am” featuring Thundercat, who tapped the trio of sisters for his “Dragonball Durag” video last year. You can listen to the Swift-assisted “Gasoline” remix above and the Thundercat-assisted “3am” remix below.

WIMPIII ​​​​​​has earned Haim two nominations at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards: Best Rock Song for “The Steps” as well as Album of the Year. They are the first all-female rock group to be nominated in the latter category.