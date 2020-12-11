Taylor Swift has released her ninth studio album Evermore, marking her second surprise drop of 2020.

The singer-songwriter announced the project via Instagram on Thursday morning, nearly five months after its predecessor seemingly arrived out of nowhere.

Swift described Evermore as a sister album to Folklore, her critically acclaimed project that earned her multiple 2021 Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Song of the Year ("Cardigan") and Best Pop Duo/Grou Performance ("Exile" with Bon Iver).

In Thursday's announcement, Swift told fans she simply couldn’t stop writing after she completed Folklore.

“I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released,” she wrote on Instagram. “There was something different with Folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning.”

Evermore spans 17 tracks, including two bonus cuts. Haim, The National, and Bon Iver are credited as features.

In conjunction with the album’s release, Swift has dropped the official video for Evermore’s opening record, “Willow.” You can watch the visual below and stream the album now on all major platforms.