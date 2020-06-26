After a two-month delay, HAIM’s Women in Music Pt. III project is finally here.

The Los Angeles-based sister trio had initially planned to drop the album in late April, but chose to postpone it in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"This wasn't an easy decision for us at all ...” Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim wrote in a joint statement. “We can't wait to reschedule everything we had in mind for you all and we can't wait to see all of you on the road when it's 100% safe to do so. in the meantime, we are gonna be dropping some new tunes."

Women in Music Pt. III delivers 16 tracks—including three bonus cuts—with production by Danielle, Rostam Batmanglij, and Ariel Rechtshaid. Previously released singles like "Summer Girl," "Now I'm in It," I Know Alone," and "Don't Wanna,” appear on the album, which is said to be their most personal yet.

“We had so much to say, and we went through so much,” Alana said during a recent interview with Billboard. “To open up this much on record, it took a lot of courage on our part. There are a lot of things on here that we’ve never spoken about before … We needed to take some time to be like, ‘Wait a minute, I need to check in with myself,’ and that’s really what this record was. It was literally us looking in the mirror and being like, ‘Hey friend, nice to meet you. We need to have a conversation.’”

You can stream Women in Music Pt. III on Apple Music and Spotify.