Gucci Mane is picking up where he left off with the release of his latest single, “Shit Crazy” featuring Big30. Gucci also dropped off the music video for the track.

The track dropped on Friday and will be featured on Ice Daddy, an album that’s dedicated to Gucci’s youngest son, Ice Davis. A picture of Ice is also the album’s cover art and he’s the project’s executive producer.

“My new album #ICEDADDY is available for Preorder/Pre-Save tonight at midnight everywhere!” Gucci Mane said on Instagram when announcing the album on Thursday. “Executive produced by my son @icedavis1017.”

Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka’oir welcomed their first child together in December 2020. To thank her for enduring the miracle of life, Gucci Man gave Ka’oir a cool ticket as a push present.

Stream Gucci Mane’s latest track, “Shit Crazy,” below via Spotify and stay tuned for Ice Daddy. The album, which will feature 17 tracks in total, is set to drop on June 18.