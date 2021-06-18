Just a week after announcing its existence, Goldlink has returned with the release of his latest album, Haram!.

The 15-track LP is highlighted by the previously-released single “White Walls,” and features guest appearances from Flo Milli (“Raindrops”), NLE Choppa (“Extra Clip”), Rich the Kid (“Twin”), Santigold (“Wild and Lethal Trash!”), and more.

Created over the last year during a reflective period while living abroad in London and Amsterdam, Goldlink enlisted Joe Perez to helm the creative direction for the album. Perez has previously worked with A-list rappers such as Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and Pusha T.

Haram! is the follow-up to Goldlink’s 2019 debut studio album Diaspora. Featuring guest appearances from Tyler, the Creator (“U Say”), Pusha T (“Cokewhite”), Diaspora ranked No. 42 on Complex’s Best Albums of 2019 list.

The DMV rapper catapulted into the mainstream in 2017 with the release of his critically acclaimed mixtape, At What Cost. The project made Goldlink a household name thanks to the career-defining single “Crew,” featuring Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy.

Stream Goldlink’s new album now on all major platforms.