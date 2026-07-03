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jay z
Music

JAY-Z's "Brooklyn Go Hard" f/ Santigold Released on Tidal

The release comes on the heels of news that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are going to the Nets.

Alex Galbraith2573 days ago
This is photo of Drake.
Music

Stream Drake's 'So Far Gone' in Celebration of Its 10th Anniversary

Drake's breakthrough project 'So Far Gone' is now available on streaming services.

Eric Diep2709 days ago
lauryn hill tour
Music

Lauryn Hill Removes Santigold and Nas From Her Tour

Santigold took to Twitter to address her no-show at Lauryn Hill's 'Miseducation' 20th Anniversary concert in Portland.

Hannah Lifshutz2861 days ago
Lauryn Hill
Music

Lauryn Hill's 'Miseducation' Tour Openers Include Nas, Chappelle, SZA, ASAP Rocky, M.I.A., Busta Rhymes

The openers for Lauryn hill's forthcoming 'Miseducation' 20th anniversary tour includes everyone from ASAP Rocky and Nas to Busta Rhymes and SZA.

Joe Price2951 days ago
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Desiigner
Music

Watch Diplo and Desiigner's New Video for "Suicidal"

The record appears on Diplo's latest EP, 'California,' which features Lil Xan, Dram, Lil Yachty, Goldlink, and more.

Joshua Espinoza3038 days ago
Music

Stream Santigold's '99¢’ Album

The singer's third studio album is streaming in full on NPR.

jessielmorris3802 days ago
Music

Field Trip Announces 2016 Lineup, Including Robyn, Santigold, Jazz Cartier, and More

It goes down June 4 & 5 in Toronto's Fort York & Garrison Common.

Aaron Zorgel3803 days ago
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Music

Santigold Shares Her New Song, "Banshee"

She also shares a guest mix for Apple Music titled, 'Now I'm Cookin'!: A Santigold Culinary Jamlist.'

jessielmorris3809 days ago
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Music

Santigold Reveals the Dates for Her Upcoming Tour

Her new Album '99¢' arrives Feb. 26.

jessielmorris3819 days ago
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Music

Watch Santigold's New Video for "Chasing Shadows"

Check out the third single from her upcoming album, '99¢.'

OHMYGODitsKAT3836 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Santigold and Makonnen Live It Up at Made in America Fest in "Who Be Lovin' Me" Video

Big Sean, Earl Sweatshirt, A-Trak, Meek Mil, and Vic Mensa all make cameos.

jessielmorris3885 days ago
Music

Listen To Santigold's New Single "Can't Get Enough Of Myself" Featuring B.C.

Zane Lowe just debuted the song on Beats1.

jessielmorris3908 days ago

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