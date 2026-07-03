Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival Features All-Women Lineup: Everything You Need to Know
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Music
Bikini Kill, Doechii, KATSEYE, Die Spitz, Chappell Roan, and more are on the lineup for the festival's inaugural edition.Trace William Cowen
The clouds parted for Santigold, Charlotte Day Wilson, Robyn, and more this weekend.Aaron Zorgel
From the unmistakably "Kanye" cover for 'TLOP' to Beyoncé's striking 'Lemonade' cover art, 2016 has already seen an impressive array of album art.Cedar Pasori
Music
Interview: Santigold Discusses Life Inside the Shrinkwrapped Pop Machine and Her New Album, '99¢'
Santi talks state of pop music, being shrinkwrapped in plastic for her album cover and how to combat the new ways to market yourself in the industry.Sal Maicki