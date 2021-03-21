Ghostface Killah and Raekwon went head-to-head in Saturday night’s much-anticipated Verzuz battle. And it looks like it didn’t disappoint.

Following in the footsteps of some of their fellow Wu-Tang members, the celebrated rappers went head-to-head in another friendly battle of hits. They dropped fan-favorite records like “Bulletproof Wallets,” “Rich and Black,” “Impossible,” “Back Like That,” “Verbal Intercourse,” and the Wu-Tang classic “C.R.E.AM.”—pretty much every gem hip-hop heads were expecting.

But the music wasn’t the only form of entertainment. Fans clearly enjoyed Ghostface and Raekwon’s banter throughout the stream, particularly their walks down memory lane in between each round. The event also included a number of guest appearances by hip-hop legends/Wu-Tang members RZA, Cappadonna, and Inspectah Deck.

Oh, and did we mention the battle actually began on time? Viewers knew it was going to a good night right off the bat.

You can check out reactions to the Ghostface x Raekwon Verzuz battle below.