TMZ has learned that G-Eazy recently received a restraining order against a woman who he accuses of having a “celebrity-fixation” on him.

The “Down” rapper claimed in court documents that Monika Andrody has shown up at the front gate of his home in Hollywood Hills multiple times, rand his doorbell, and paced around. He said he always called the police whenever Andrody appeared, but she would flee before they arrived.

G-Eazy claims the situation got worse in November when Andrody started coming over and ringing his doorbell in the middle of the night. She allegedly last appeared on Jan. 15.

G-Eazy filed for a temporary restraining order last week, arguing that he’s concerned about Andrody showing up to the same public event as him, and trying to make physical contact. He also claimed her constant visits to his home, and incessant ringing of his doorbell have disturbed his once peaceful existence.

G-Eazy wanted the judge to grant the same restraining order for his girlfriend Ashley Benson, but his request was denied for now. It was reported earlier this week that the rapper and Benson split up after less than a year together. The status of their relationship was called into question after people noticed that she was no longer following him on Instagram, the same medium where they confirmed their romance with a Halloween post.