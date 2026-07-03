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Tay-K
Music

Tay-K Asks for Temporary Pause in His Appeal of San Antonio Shooting Conviction

Last year, Tay-K was sentenced to 80 years in prison for the fatal 2017 shooting of Mark Saldivar.

Joe Price19 days ago
Julio Foolio
Music

Julio Foolio's Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

The four men, who were convicted last month, were sentenced by a judge who told them they still have "lives of value."

Shawn Setaro26 days ago
'Dances with Wolves' Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Sentenced to Life in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Native American Girls
Pop Culture

'Dances With Wolves' Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Sentenced to Life in Abuse Case

Victims, once drawn in by promises of healing, confront the former actor and spiritual figure in a Nevada courtroom as a decades-long web of abuse is exposed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends Pirelli Calendar 2018 Launch Gala at The Manhattan Center on November 10, 2017 in New York City.
Music

Diddy Appeals Hearing: Lawyers Argue for Freedom, Judge Calls It an 'Exceptionally Difficult Case’

Many of the arguments centered around a flight the mogul and Cassie took from France to New York back in 2012.

Shawn Setaro100 days ago
Jam Master Jay of Run DMC performs on stage at Respect Festival, Finsbury Park, London, 21st July 2001.
Music

Jam Master Jay Case: Karl Jordan Jr. Should Be Let Out of Jail, Rules Judge

Jordan was convicted of killing the Run-DMC member in 2024, but the conviction was overturned the following year.

Shawn Setaro103 days ago
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Kanye West wearing a dark jacket, looking to the side, with a blurred background of greenery and people.
Music

Kanye West Ordered to Pay $140,000 to Former Worker in Malibu Mansion Lawsuit

The jury awarded damages for medical expenses and lost wages after the former employee accused West of unsafe working conditions and wrongful termination.

Mark Elibert129 days ago
Isabelle Dale in sunglasses and a black outfit, the other in a brown jacket with a floral top.
Life

23-Year-Old Officer Sentenced for Having Sex With Inmate in Prison Chapel for 4 Minutes

Isabelle Dale was jailed after being caught having sex with inmate Shahid Sharif in a prison chapel at HMP Coldingley in Surrey.

Mark Elibert178 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner, Romy Reiner and Nick Reiner arrive at the Premiere Of "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Nick Reiner's Attorney Withdraws From Case Ahead of Scheduled Arraignment

Defense attorney Alan Jackson felt he had "no choice" than to withdraw from the case.

Jaelani Turner-Williams192 days ago
Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk on May 17, 2023 in New York City.
Music

Dame Dash Says His Record Label 'Never Took Off' and Has No Money, Lawsuit Opponent Says He's Lying

The Roc-A-Fella co-founder says his label Bluroc "does not have any musical assets," but the guy he owes $800K to isn't buying it.

Shawn Setaro324 days ago
Photo of APOLLONIA and PRINCE, Prince performing on stage - Purple Rain Tour, with Apollonia
Music

Prince’s Estate Denies Claims It’s Trying to Block Apollonia From Using Stage Name

The icon's estate has responded to a lawsuit filed by Apollonia Kotero.

Mark Elibert329 days ago
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 02: Doechii performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Music

Doechii's Name Used In Alleged Concert Promoter Scam, Lawsuit Reveals

A management firm claims that they wired $187,000 to a promoter for Doechii and SiR to perform at a festival, but TDE was never contacted.

Jaelani Turner-Williams336 days ago
Sean Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrate BET Lifetime Achievement after party powered by Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

What the Diddy Jury Got Wrong, According to a Trafficking Prevention Advocate

We spoke with Halle Carr, an Oklahoma City–based advocate, about the Diddy trial and why the jury acquitted the mogul on sex trafficking charges.

Shawn Setaro354 days ago
Dame Dash
Music

Dame Dash Opens Up About $800,000 Judgment, Says Men Wondering About It Are 'Gay'

"There’s no reason for a man to be worried about another man's pockets unless he owes him money.”

Trey Alston357 days ago
Lenier Mesa, Tekashi 69 and Lili Estefan during promotion of song Repuesta at Univision Studios on September 04, 2024 in Doral, Florida.
Music

6ix9ine Pleads Guilty to Cocaine and MDMA Possession

The judge warned of "severe" consequences if the controversial rapper doesn't stay in line between now and his sentencing in late September.

Shawn Setaro360 days ago
Wendy Williams out in NYC
Pop Culture

Wendy Williams Says Guardianship Process Is ‘Very Scary’ As Lawyer Vows To Sue

Wendy's lawyer says she's pretty much incarcerated under guardianship.

Brad Appleton360 days ago
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Rapper Ca$h Out is interviewed on "Sway in the Morning" on Eminem's SHADE 45 Channel at SiriusXM Studio on August 23, 2012 in New York City.
Music

Atlanta Rapper Cash Out Found Guilty of Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Charges

The rapper's mother was his co-defendant in the case, and was also convicted.

Shawn Setaro364 days ago
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Music

6ix9ine Set to Admit to Possessing MDMA and Cocaine

The rapper is scheduled to face the music in federal court later this month.

Shawn Setaro375 days ago

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