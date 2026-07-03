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We looked at the paperwork and asked some experts to see what the likeliest outcome will be.Shawn Setaro
Music
"A Freako Is Not a R.I.C.O.:” Diddy’s Biggest Supporter Speaks on Verdict and That Infamous Shirt
Charlucci Finney was with Diddy's family every day during his federal trial, and he's got some thoughts.Shawn Setaro
An Oklahoma man will spend just over a dozen years behind bars for hospitalizing a volunteer after performing an illegal surgery in a cabin last year.Jose Martinez
Rap lyrics were the primary evidence that got Lawrence Montague a 50-year-jail sentence. This sets a dangerous new precedent for criminalizing artists.Andre Gee