It’s breakup season, and G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are evidently the latest couple to call it quits.

The Pretty Little Liars actress and “Down” rapper have reportedly broken up after dating for about nine months. Rumors of their split began circulating after Benson unfollowed her former beau on Instagram. E! News found a source to confirm the news.

Benson and G-Eazy were first spotted dating back in May 2020, after news outlets reported on the actress’ break up from her girlfriend Cara Delevingne.

“They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for a while now and also have a few mutual friends,” a source told E! at the time, after Benson appeared in the rapper’s music video for Hate the Way. “They have bonded over that and really get along...It’s definitely nothing serious but they are enjoying time together right now.”

The relationship became Instagram-official in October, after the couple posted their Batman and Catwoman ensembles for Halloween. G-Eazy also posted about Benson on her 31st birthday back in December.

“Happy birthday beautiful [heart emoji],” he wrote in the now deleted post. “@ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back.”

It’s unclear why the two decided to part ways, or under what circumstances.

In other news, G-Eazy just dropped a music video for his new song “Provide” featuring Chris Brown after releasing the deluxe version of When It’s Dark Out in December.