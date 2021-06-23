Four months after Deb Antney stopped by Drink Champs where she revealed Gucci Mane finessed French Montana out of $5,000, the Bronx rapper has called foul on her comments.

During her February appearance on the podcast, the manager recalled a time when Gucci lived up to his legend at Montana’s expense.

“French didn’t really make it that well in Georgia,” Antney said to the show’s co-host, N.O.R.E. “Gucci didn’t like French. Because the first time he went into the studio to do a song with him, he paid Gucci $5,000 to get on a feature. And he was just sitting in the studio and Gucci was gone out the backdoor. Gucci just took the money and left.”

During a recent appearance on Miami’s 99Jamz radio station, French cleared the air regarding the alleged “robbery.”

“I never did a verse with Gucci where he took my money and never did the verse,” said French. “I think it was like, twelve years ago. He did do the verse… I don’t know where people got that story from. Me and Gucci is good. Me and Gucci never had a problem.” The rapper added that he doesn’t like to reply to stories such as these because often, people attempt to drag him into controversies.

“There’s something said about me every day, so, I be trying to stay in a positive way,” he added.

Check out French Montana’s response, below.