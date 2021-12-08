French Montana has shared the video for his They Got Amnesia album cut “Handstand,” featuring Doja Cat and Saweetie.

Directed by Edgar Esteves, the video sees the three stars living in some post-apocalyptic world, where they are on the frontlines fighting another group of heavily-weaponized people.

The song is a single from French’s latest offering, which also saw guest appearances from Lil Durk, the late Pop Smoke, John Legend, Fivio Foreign, and more.

“This album reflects my personal journey, so it’s the most special for me,” French Montana said in a press release. “God gave me another chance at life and this music healed me. I’m grateful to my collaborators and my fans for supporting me. I had to remind ‘em, ‘cause you know they got amnesia!”

Watch the video for “Handstand” up top.