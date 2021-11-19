French Montana is here to remind the rap game of exactly who he is with his fourth studio album, They Got Amnesia, featuring appearances from Lil Durk, Doja Cat, the late Pop Smoke, and more.

French recently gave listeners a taste of what he had in store on his latest full-length by offering up the very cinematic visuals for his single “Panicking” with Fivio Foreign. He also shared the video for his song “I Don’t Really Care” in late October, along with the announcement of the album’s release.

Whenever French Montana is getting ready to drop an album, he makes sure to bring his friends with him, and there is no shortage of star-studded guests on They Got Amnesia. The album comes laced with features from John Legend, Rick Ross, Saweetie, Kodak Black, Fabulous, Coi Leray, Latto, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Tjay, and Moneybagg Yo.

They Got Amnesia was also going to include a collaboration with Drake called “Splash Brothers,” however the song was removed after Drake didn’t feel right releasing new music following the tragedy at Astroworld Festival. In an interview on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, French mentioned, “I think it’s gonna go on the deluxe.”

As he often does, French is aiming for the charts as well as the hearts of his listeners on this album. His last studio project, Montana, debut at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified gold by the RIAA. His 2017 album, Jungle Rules, gave the rapper his highest first week debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to French Montana’s new album They Got Amnesia below.