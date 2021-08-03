Fetty Wap took to Instagram Live Tuesday, where shared an emotional tribute to his late, 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell, whose death her mother announced over the weekend.

During the Live, Fetty showed off a photo of Lauren and asked his fans to populate his feed with butterfly emojis, which apparently were his daughter’s favorite. The 30-year-old rapper also called Lauren his “shorty,” and referred to her as his “little twin.”

“She’s good. My baby’s happy now,” Fetty said.

As fans began to share butterfly emojis with the “Trap Queen” rapper, he seemed overwhelmed with emotion, and remarked that his daughter would be “happy” with the outpouring.,

“That’s love. I appreciate ya’ll, for real. Damn,” he said. “That’s love. She’d be happy as hell.”