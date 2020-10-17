Fetty Wap and his family have suffered a devastating loss.

On Friday, the Trap & B rapper shared an emotional Instagram post that confirmed the death of his younger brother, Twyshon Depew. Fetty referred to Depew as his "twin," and apologized for having "failed" him.

"... I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that shit never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm," he captioned a photo of him and Depew. "I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf."

The rapper shared more thoughts in a series of Instagram stories, reiterating his belief that he was somehow responsible for not protecting his brother.

"Stop asking me am I ok…No TF I’m not Ok," he wrote. "I done lost so many ni**as that s**t was almost starting to feel normal…but lil brother man it feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling…I know ya slogan 'don’t cry for me slide for me' I just don’t know what ima tell my nephew when he ask me why I ain’t make sure you was ok…"

Daily Voice reports Depew was shot and killed Thursday night in Fetty's hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. The 26-year-old was reportedly found on Lawrence Street near Rosa Parks Boulevard with a gun wound to his chest. He was transported to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at around 11 p.m. local time.

According to the outlet, officers did not confirm whether any arrests were made in connection to the shooting.