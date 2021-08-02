Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has died, her mother confirmed Saturday. The cause of her death is unknown.

“This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Turquoise Miami wrote, via Instagram. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself ‘i love you LAUREN’ because they say that souls can feel your love #rip.”

Fetty appeared to allude to Lauren’s death on his Stories following his Rolling Loud performance in Miami last weekend. ”LoLo daddy did that sh*t for you last night baby girl,” he wrote.

According to People, Lauren was Fetty’s lone child with Turquoise Miami. One of the last posts on Instagram from the “Trap Queen” rapper was a slideshow for Father’s Day, featuring photos of his six children, including Lauren.

It’s the second time in less than a year that tragedy has struck Fetty’s personal life. In October, Fetty opened up about the death of his younger brother, Twyshon Depew, whom he referred to as his “twin.” Depew was reportedly shot in the rapper’s hometown of Paterson, N.J. and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Stop asking me am I ok…No TF I’m not Ok,” Fetty wrote in his Stories at the time. “I done lost so many n****s that s**t was almost starting to feel normal.”