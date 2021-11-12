FBG Goat has shared his new project The Mound 2.

The 13-track offering boasts a number of rap heavyweights, like Lil Uzi Vert on the song “Midnight Porsche,” Future on “Aerobix,” “Private Phones” with Young Thug, “17 Days 17 Nights” with Trippie Redd, and “Ho Intentions,” produced by Tay Keith. London on da Track plays executive producer.

FBG Goat previously released “Private Phones” and “Aerobix,” which has already garnered over 1 million streams on Spotify. The Mound 2 follows the Memphis rapper’s 2019 tape The Mound.

Stream The Mound 2, featuring Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Yung Bans, Zona Man, Trippie Redd, and Tay Keith below: