FBG Goat has shared his new project The Mound 2.

The 13-track offering boasts a number of rap heavyweights, like Lil Uzi Vert on the song “Midnight Porsche,” Future on “Aerobix,” “Private Phones” with Young Thug, “17 Days 17 Nights” with Trippie Redd, and “Ho Intentions,” produced by Tay Keith. London on da Track plays executive producer.

FBG Goat previously released “Private Phones” and “Aerobix,” which has already garnered over 1 million streams on Spotify. The Mound 2 follows the Memphis rapper’s 2019 tape The Mound.

Stream The Mound 2, featuring Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Yung Bans, Zona Man, Trippie Redd, and Tay Keith below:

Related Stories

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Cover Art for FBG Goat and Young Thug Private Phones
Young Thug Hops on FBG Goat’s New Song “Private Phones”
Faze
Future and Lil Durk Join FaZe Kaysan for New Collab “Made a Way”
Album Artwork for New Strick Project
Listen to Strick’s Debut Album ‘Strick Land’ f/ Young Thug, Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla Sign, and More