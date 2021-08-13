It’s only right that Fat Joe Da Gangsta be part of DJ Drama’s legendary Gangsta Grillz mixtape/album series.

Fat Joe and DJ Drama released What Would Big Do 2021 on Friday. The pair surprised fans with the project earlier this week when they revealed the mixtape’s title and disclosed that What Would Big Do 2021 is executive produced by the collaboration team, Cool & Dre, who has produced a lot of Fat Joe’s music.

The project boasts features from Ceelo Green, Lil Yachty, French Montana, Remy Ma, DJ Khaled, Sevyn Streeter, and others.

What Would Big Do 2021 is the perfect addition to the resurgence of “Old New York.” After Jadakiss and The Lox commanded Madison Square Garden with mixtape freestyles, fans have seemingly been fiending for this energy to be repackaged. Fat Joe is admittedly one of these listeners. In fact, he used a viral line from his recap of the Dipset/Lox Verzuz battle to announce his new Gangsta Grillz tape.

As for Drama, this continues his impressive year. After proving that he can be one of the game’s most successful executives with his Generation Now label which is home to acts like Jack Harlow and Lil Uzi Vert, he returned to the artistry that made him a household name by churning out a critically acclaimed Gangsta Grillz album with Tyler, The Creator.

Stream Fat Joe and DJ Drama’s What Would Big Do 2021 tape below.