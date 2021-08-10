Even though summer is winding down, New York hip-hop continues to heat up as Fat Joe has just revealed that he will be teaming up with DJ Drama to release a Gangsta Grillz project titled What Would Big Do 2021 this Friday.

Joe took to Instagram on Tuesday to make the announcement official. “Yesterday’s title is not today’s title!!! WHAT WOULD BIG DO 2021?! Friday the 13th #GangstaGrillz @djdrama🎶 @coolanddre,” he playfully captioned the post, referencing Drama’s post over the weekend that announced the project under a different name.

What Would Big Do 2021 will also be executive produced by Cool & Dre. Joe recently linked up with the rap duo, along with Remy Ma to deliver their summer-centric track “Back Outside” last month.

Joe receiving a Gangsta Grillz project falls perfectly in line with how great the last few weeks have been for New York hip-hop. Just last week, The Lox and Dipset reignited the city with their electric Verzuz battle that took place in Madison Square Garden. The legendary venue coupled with the rap groups and greats in attendance, including Fat Joe, made for a memorable night.

Related Stories STORY CONTINUES BELOW Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and French Montana Head to Dubai in Their Video for “Cookin’”

And of course, Drama is coming off of delivering Tyler, the Creator his first Gangsta Grillz tape, and one many are calling the album of the year so far. When talking to Complex about how the album came together, Drama explained how Tyler had always wanted to make a Gangsta Grillz project.

“As you can see from Tyler’s tweet, he said 10 or 11 years ago that he wanted a fuckin’ Gangsta Grillz,” Drama explained. “So we’ve worked together in the past, and been cool and cordial through the years. Last summer, he reached out to me. He was like, ‘Yo, I got something. I got this idea.’ And we talked it over. Initially he was going to send me the music, but we all decided that it’d be best if I just come out to L.A. and work on it directly.”