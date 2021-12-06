Drake received two nominations for the 2022 Grammys, but the OVO rapper has now withdrawn those noms, according to the Recording Academy.

Variety reports that Drake, who got nods for Best Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy and Best Rap Performance for “Way 2 Sexy,” has pulled his nominations. It’s not clear why the decision was made, but Drake’s noms are expected to be removed from the Grammy website in an impending update. Drake did not submit any material for the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories, as reported in October.

Throughout his career Drake has garnered 47 Grammy Award nominations and won four. His first victory came at the 2013 ceremony when he took home Best Rap Album for Take Care. The last time he won was in 2019 for “God’s Plan,” which earned Best Rap Song. When he accepted that reward, his mic was cut off after he suggested musicians “don’t need” Grammy wins to show their worth.

When Drake’s former collaborator the Weeknd didn’t get any Grammy nominations for the 2021 ceremony, the Canadian rapper criticized the Recording Academy.

"I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after," Drake wrote in a scathing statement, in which he said the Weeknd should've been a lock for Album or Song of the Year. "This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come."

