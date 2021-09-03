Following the release of his new album Certified Lover Boy, Drake has dropped the “Way 2 Sexy” video featuring Future and Young Thug.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the absolutely wild “Way 2 Sexy” visual shows all frequent collaborators having a lot of fun, with a slew of references to iconic music moments and movies. Drake, in particular, gives us looks inspired by romance novels and Italian heartthrob Fabio Lanzoni, Rambo, Michael Jackson, Prince, and even the Backstreet Boys. In other words, it’s pretty goofy, but in a knowing and fun way.