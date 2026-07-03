Latest Stories
'Rambo' Prequel Starring Noah Centineo Recruits The Russo Brothers as Executive Producers
Production on the prequel is set to begin in Thailand next year.
Sylvester Stallone Pitched a 'Rambo' Prequel Using AI to De-Age Him: 'Everyone Thought I Was Crazy'
Stallone pitched an AI-powered Rambo origin story.
Drake Drops Wild "Way 2 Sexy" Video f/ Future, Young Thug, and a Kawhi Leonard Appearance
Following the release of his new album 'Certified Lover Boy,' Drake has dropped the video for “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug.
'Downton Abbey' Outshines 'Ad Astra' and 'Rambo: Last Blood' at Box Office
'Downton Abbey' grossed $31 million during its opening weekend.
Here's What Critics Are Saying About 'Rambo: Last Blood'
Spoiler: it ain't good.
Watch the Second Official Trailer for 'Rambo: Last Blood'
The second trailer for 'Rambo: Last Blood' is here.
Watch the 'Rambo: Last Blood' Teaser Trailer
The clip is set to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."
Sylvester Stallone Returns for 'Rambo 5' to Take on Mexican Cartel
The news comes 10 years after the last installment of 'Rambo' in 2008.