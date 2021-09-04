It seems Drake’s only competition is himself—at least, when it comes to streaming numbers.

Just hours after Drizzy unleashed Certified Lover Boy, Spotify announced the project had become the service’s most-streamed album in a single day. A representative for the platform confirmed to Complex it is an all-time, global record, which was previously held by Drake’s Scorpion—the 2018 effort that garnered about 132 million single-day streams.

The distinction comes shortly after Apple Music confirmed Drake had become the platform’s most-streamed artist in a single day this year. Additionally, CLB also broke the Apple Music record for most-streamed album within a 24-hour timeframe. The latter record was previously set by Kanye West just several days ago upon the release of his oft-delayed Donda album. ’Ye’s project was reportedly more than 60 million times in the United States within its first day.

CLB spanned 21 tracks and included guest appearances by everyone from Jay-Z and Young Thug to Lil Wayne and Kid Cudi to Yebba and Future. Drake dedicated the project to late models Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. The former reportedly died in a car accident earlier this year, and the latter was killed less than a week ago in what was believed to be a murder-suicide.

“A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking,” Drake wrote on Instagram. “Executive produced by me, Noah 40’ Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP — Drake.”

Moreover, Drake has set a new record on Apple Music for biggest album debut ever, surpassing the record he set with ‘Scorpion’ in 2018.