Get used to hearing this phrase in the coming days: Drake has broken a streaming record.

His sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, now holds the title for most-streamed album on Apple Music in a single day in 2021. A rep for Apple Music confirmed it as a global record for the year.

According to Billboard, the figure comes with less than 12 hours logged after the album was released. The final figure will be shared after a full day of tracking by Apple Music. Drake is also now the most-streamed artist on Apple Music in 24 hours this year.

Earlier this week, Kanye West earned the 2021 Apple Music record for most-streamed album in a single day in the United States for Donda, which racked up 60 million streams stateside. 

Drake’s latest project is a star-studded affair, with the Toronto rapper linking up with the likes of Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Young Thug, Future, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, and more across 21 songs. He announced his album guest list prior to the release with billboards

A few highlights on Certified Lover Boy include Drake seemingly calling out Kanye and Swizz Beatz. He also drops a number of Canadian references. You can stream the album here, and click here for a first impressions breakdown.