Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy has indeed arrived, albeit a bit later than fans expected.

Still, much of the timeline united in a no-sleep-until-it-drops approach after Drake alerted fans shortly before the traditional release time of midnight that the album wouldn’t be arriving for a few more hours. Not long after that, the album started showing up on streamers, including Apple Music.

As is often the case with major releases on Apple, CLB arrived with a footnote from Drizzy himself in which the Damien Hirst collaborator summarized his creative intentions and shouted out the album’s executive producers. Drake also paid tribute to the late Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr, noting that his sixth full-length studio album is dedicated to them both.

Below, see Drake’s full CLB message:

“A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking. Executive produced by me, Noah ‘40’ Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP 💖 —Drake”

Miss Mercedes Morr, a model and Instagram influencer, was recently reported to have been found dead in her Texas apartment. According to local authorities, she is believed to have been the victim of a murder-suicide.

Model Nadia Ntuli, who is believed to have been previously shouted out by Drake on Instagram, also died earlier this year.