It seems that the recently reignited feud between Drake and Kanye West might go into overdrive, especially if the Toronto rapper takes shots at Ye on his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy.

Kanye’s manager, Bu Thiam, told TMZ recently that everything between the two rappers, at least for the moment, has been cool. “Listen, it’s two creatives taking jabs at each other but it did get rectified,” Thiam said. “We’ll see. [Drake’s] album comes out, I think in a couple days, Friday, so depending on what he says on his album. We’ll see.”

Drizzy seemingly already fired off a round on Trippie Red’s Trip at Knight album cut, “Betrayal.” “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / ‘Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone,” he rapped on the track.