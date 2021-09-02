As expected, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is stacked with big-name features.

Just days before the album’s release, Elliott Wilson took to Instagram to share a series of billboards that shed more light on what Drizzy has in store for his next full-length project. The signs were spotted in cities across the United States, revealing which artists would appear on CLB. One was spotted in Chicago, confirming Lil Durk’s contribution; another popped in Los Angeles, teasing Ty Dolla Sign and Giveon’s involvement; and another was seen in the ATL, revealing Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, and Lil Baby would also make appearances. Even Yebba and Project Pat got their own billboard in Memphis.

However, there was one billboard that left some fans scratching their heads. It was an NYC sign that simply read, “Hey New York, the GOAT is on CLB.” Though it’s safe to assume the “GOAT” in question is Brooklyn native Jay-Z, some wondered if Drake was hinting at a Nas feature, or perhaps one from his frequent collaborator and former Young Money label mate Nicki Minaj.