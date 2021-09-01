Virtually everyone has a take on the cover art for Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, the long-awaited new album from the OVO Sound co-founder. Fittingly, G.O.O.D. Music boss Pusha-T has now subtly weighed in by way of an Instagram like.

Drake’s cover, starring multiple rows of pregnant emoji, sees the recent Trippie Redd collaborator linking up with conceptual artist Damien Hirst for a piece that some have speculated could be a playful reference to the timing of the album’s delayed release.

If you’ve somehow failed to come across the cover and/or the ensuing fleet of playful parodies and fan-made homages, here’s Drake’s original unveiling post that’s currently brushing up against four million total likes:

While Drake fans remain hyped about the album’s impending release this Friday, the cover art has also inspired some criticism. Visual activist Jasmine Wahi, for example, shared a post saying Drake had reaffirmed “the utter mediocrity that rises to the top of the art world.”