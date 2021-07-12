If there’s anyone who knows how to make falling look slick, it’s Doja Cat.

The Planet Her rapper took over E11EVEN in Miami over the weekend, and while her set appeared to go smoothly for the most part, she took a tumble during a performance of “Tia Tamera.” In a video captured by a fan, Doja can be seen jumping in the air and immediately falling backward during the song, then dancing it off by flipping her hair while lying on the ground.

Doja Cat recovers gracefully after falling during a performance of “Tia Tamera” in Miami. https://t.co/hcoc3iRv9D — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2021

The moment was all too easy for fans to joke around about, as Doja took to Twitter after the performance to ask for video proof of her fall.