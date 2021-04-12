DMX’s family has not asked for help covering his funeral costs.

Instead, any fundraising efforts seen by the public is the despicable work of scammers attempting to profit from the late rapper’s death. The family would also like to let his fans know that merch authorized by them doesn’t currently exist.

Another rumor that has been making the rounds in recent days involves a headline stating that Beyoncé and JAY-Z were buying DMX’s masters for a reported $10 million, and giving them to his kids for free. Swizz Beatz denied the report on Instagram, writing, “Not true king,” along with the praying hands emoji. The validity of the alleged article was immediately called into question since it mentions DMX’s 17 kids, however, he actually has 15 children.

“There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’ passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral,” the family’s statement reads. “If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”

DMX passed away at the age of 50 last week after suffering a heart attack possibly triggered by a drug overdose. The rapper spent his last days on life support with his family by his side and hundreds of fans gathered outside of the White Plains, N.Y. hospital where he was taken for care.

Memorial arrangements for DMX’s fans haven’t been finalized yet, but Yonkers mayor Mike Spano suggested his family use Yonkers Raceway, which could accommodate 7,500 people prior to the pandemic.