In continuation of a theme that’s materialized over the past week since news of his hospitalization first broke, fans of DMX have assembled a makeshift memorial wall outside of White Plains Hospital to honor the late hip-hop icon in the hours following his death. Things that fans have contributed to the tribute include: flowers, lit candles, stuffed animals, and mylar balloons (seen above) that spell out the rapper’s stage name. His music’s also been playing nearby.

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, died Friday, shortly after it was reported that his organs had started to shut down. He had fallen into a coma following an overdose that occurred last Friday. Oxygen was deprived from his brain for about 30 minutes, and updates over the past seven days had not been optimistic.

Scenes from Friday afternoon/evening outside of the hospital were shared on social media, including by NY1’s Amy Yensi, NBC New York’s Phil Lipof, ABC7’s CeFaan Kim, and News12 Westchester’s Michelle Brown: