DJ Khaled, prominently known for his massive global, chart-smashing hits, has officially launched his latest undertaking: chicken wings.

Khaled has partnered with food industry innovator REEF Technology to debut Another Wing, his very own chicken wing delivery startup, in over 30 cities across three continents, making it the largest restaurant launch in history. Canadians curious to taste the blockbuster producer’s wings can now hit up locations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Edmonton.

Starting at $6.95 for a six-piece order, Another Wing offers eight bombastically-titled flavours, with some milder options such as “They Don’t Want You To Win Truffalo ​​” and “Suffering From Success Sesame Teriyaki.” Canadians that crave heat can try flavours like “Don’t Quit Nashville Hot” and “Honey! Honey! Hot Honey.”

Surrounded by a table full of chicken wings, Khaled told his millions of followers on Instagram, “One wing is never enough.” And with future plans for Another Wing to offer sea-side delivery via jet ski, he’s probably right.

Another Wing can now be ordered on all major food delivery apps, including Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats.