DJ Khaled, prominently known for his massive global, chart-smashing hits, has officially launched his latest undertaking: chicken wings.

Khaled has partnered with food industry innovator REEF Technology to debut Another Wing, his very own chicken wing delivery startup, in over 30 cities across three continents, making it the largest restaurant launch in history. Canadians curious to taste the blockbuster producer’s wings can now hit up locations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, and Edmonton.

Starting at $6.95 for a six-piece order, Another Wing offers eight bombastically-titled flavours, with some milder options such as “They Don’t Want You To Win Truffalo ​​” and “Suffering From Success Sesame Teriyaki.” Canadians that crave heat can try flavours like “Don’t Quit Nashville Hot” and “Honey! Honey! Hot Honey.”

Surrounded by a table full of chicken wings, Khaled told his millions of followers on Instagram, “One wing is never enough.” And with future plans for Another Wing to offer sea-side delivery via jet ski, he’s probably right.

Related Stories

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

The 10 Best Poutine Restaurants in Montreal
Feature
The 15 Best Poutine Spots in Montreal
Best Burgers in Toronto
Feature
The 15 Best Burgers in Toronto
chicken sandwich canada
The 10 Best Fried Chicken Spots Open in Canada Right Now

Another Wing can now be ordered on all major food delivery apps, including Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats.