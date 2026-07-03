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Music

Key Glock Announces 9-City Canadian Tour

The tour will last 11 days as the Memphis rapper hits up nearly every major Canadian city.

Louis Pavlakos1031 days ago
Life

Judge Rules Police Officer Who Stole Money From 3 Crime Scenes Cannot Be Fired

He has been reinstated to the Edmonton Police Service with a two-year rank reduction.

Louis Pavlakos1032 days ago
boslen Image by Diego Andrade
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Boslen, Smiley, Belly, Witch Prophet

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1170 days ago
Rapper 50 Cent performing live
Music

50 Cent Is Hitting Multiple Canadian Cities on 'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' 20th Anniversary Tour

50 Cent’s legendary album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and to mark the occasion, the rapper will perform in Canadian cities.

Louis Pavlakos1171 days ago
Toronto rapper Pressa in Nottingham
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Belly, Pressa, Jon Vinyl, Mouraine

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1184 days ago
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Kofi has quietly morphed from humble beginnings in Scarborough, Toronto
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Kofi, Liyah Katana, Swavy, Lavi$h

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1212 days ago
person holding phone with uber
Life

Uber Releases Average Rider Rating Rankings For Canada, Ottawa Ranked Last

Uber Canada took to Twitter to reveal which Canadian cities ranked the highest and lowest in rider ratings with Ottawa ranking last and Sherbrooke ranking first

Louis Pavlakos1214 days ago
a boogie wit da hoodie photo
Music

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Adds 8 Canadian Cities to 'Me vs. Myself' Tour

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is expanding his 'Me vs. Myself' tour to 8 Canadian cities: Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Laval, Hamilton, Ottawa.

Louis Pavlakos1216 days ago
topless protestor at juno awards
Pop Culture

Topless Protestor Who Crashed The Juno Awards Speaks Out After Court Appearance: 'Just Tell Avril I'm Not Mad'

After running up on the stage in the middle of the Juno Awards, the topless woman spent a night in jail and then appeared in an Edmonton courtroom on Wednesday.

Louis Pavlakos1221 days ago
avril lavigne and topless streaker
Music

Topless Protestor Interrupts Avril Lavigne at the Juno Awards

Last night at the Juno Awards in Edmonton, Alberta, a topless protestor ran the stage while Avril Lavigne was presenting. She was protesting the Greenbelt.

Erik Leijon1222 days ago
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Wu-Tang Clan coming to canada
Music

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas to Perform In 6 Canadian Cities On Co-Headlining Tour

Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan are set to hit Canada on multiple occasions this year following the announcement of their joint N.Y. State of Mind Tour.

Louis Pavlakos1237 days ago
The Last of Us Season 1 HBO interview pedro pascal bella ramsey
Pop Culture

Alberta Tourism Website Creates Map for Locations Shown in HBO's The Last of Us

The Last of Us, HBO’s latest hit series, was filmed entirely in Alberta, but Travel Alberta is compiling all the locations seen in the show in an article.

Louis Pavlakos1264 days ago
West Edmonton Mall aerial
Life

West Edmonton Mall Closes Mindbender Roller Coaster After 37 Years

The West Edmonton Mall (WEM) announced that the Mindbender roller coaster in its Galaxyland amusement park is shutting down after 37 years of indoor thrills.

Louis Pavlakos1265 days ago
Edmonton skyline circa 2013
Life

'Spiritual Leader' From Edmonton Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault

John de Ruiter, the self-anointed spiritual leader of a group called the College of Integrated Philosophy was arrested on Saturday for sexual assault.

Louis Pavlakos1272 days ago
Canadian horror movie Skinamarink
Pop Culture

Where to Watch Breakout Hit Horror Movie Skinamarink in Canada

Edmonton director Kyle Edward Ball’s new horror movie Skinamarink has been making waves across North American pop culture this week after bringing in $890,000.

Louis Pavlakos1277 days ago
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