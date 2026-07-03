Featured
10 R&B and rap artists from Alberta that show the West has great music to offer.Latoya Elle
The SNL comedian spoke with us about his beef with Edmonton, how therapy enhances his comedy, and how he hopes Canada will receive his new show 'Bust Down.'Veracia Ankrah
Edmonton's Purity Ring are on their first tour in over five years. They speak about the tour, their 'Graves' EP, and the tenth anniversary of 'Shrines.'Sydney Brasil
The Oilers' Darnell Nurse is purposeful with every move he makes, just as he prepares to be a better player for the Edmonton Oilers each and every day.Vivek Jacob