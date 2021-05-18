DJ Khaled has dropped the video for “Body in Motion” with Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, and Roddy Ricch from his star-studded Khaled Khaled album.

The visual finds the four artists on a yacht, surrounded by a bevy of beautiful women as they drift along a picturesque body of water. Fat Joe also makes a cameo.

The clip’s new arrival follows the video for “Let It Go” featuring 21 Savage and Justin Bieber, which paid tribute to Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore. He also shared the videos for “Thankful” with Jeremih and Lil Wayne, “Every Chance I Get” with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, and “We Going Crazy” with H.E.R. and Migos.

Khaled’s latest effort opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking the third time he’s notched the top spot on the chart. It also has become his sixth No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart and fourth No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Khaled Khaled is the DJ and producer’s 12th full-length album.

Watch the video for “Body in Motion” at the top.